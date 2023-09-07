IMPD: 1 dead in car discovered in creek off West 38th Street

The car was found just off I-65 Sunday night.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was found dead late Sunday inside a car off of Interstate 65 northwest of downtown Indianapolis.

IMPD believes the car went undiscovered for hours.

It is not yet known how the people who called police located the car.

According to an IMPD spokesperson, the car is well off the roadway, upside-down in a creek.

Officers are currently waiting for a wrecker to assist in the investigation. Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.