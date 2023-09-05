IMPD K-9 released from hospital after being stabbed by suspect during reported break-in

The incident happened Friday, Sept. 1 around 8:30 p.m. at a business in the 100 block of West Raymond Street, near South Meridian Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD K-9 Ringo is on the road to recovery after being stabbed during a reported break-in on Sept. 1.

The police department posted on social media Tuesday morning that the K-9 was released from the emergency veterinarian.

"We promise to spoil him with lots of belly rubs & treats once home," IMPD posted.

We promise to spoil him with lots of belly rubs & treats once home. 🐶

According to IMPD Capt. Don Weilhammer, officers responded to a report of a break-in at Greene's Auto & Truck Service at 111 W. Raymond St., near South Meridian Street, just before 8 p.m. Sept. 1.

Officers at the scene reportedly saw signs of a forced entry into the business, and the business owner could see someone inside the building on security cameras.

Police said K-9 officers located the suspect near the front desk of the business and gave repeated commands to surrender, but the suspect did not comply. Ringo, a police service dog, then engaged the suspect and was stabbed by the suspect at least once. At least one officer then discharged their service weapon, striking the suspect at least once.

IMPD said Ringo had three stab wounds when he was brought to an emergency veterinarian in Beech Grove. Police later said the dog underwent surgery Saturday morning and is now in "stable but at risk" condition. Ringo was breathing on his own, but police said he will be closely monitored over the next 48-72 hours.

"They are officers, too," Weilhammer said of the K-9s on the IMPD force. "They are considered a friend to the officer's family."

The 24-year-old suspect was taken into custody and was in critical condition at Eskenazi Hospital with what Weilhammer described as "injuries consistent with a gunshot." Early Saturday morning, police said the suspect was now in stable condition.

Officers found a knife next to the suspect, the spokesperson said.

No human officers were injured in the incident, police said.

Police said the suspect was preliminary arrested for burglary, resisting law enforcement and cruelty to a law enforcement animal. The preliminary charges will be reviewed by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

IMPD's Critical Incident Response Team is conducting a criminal investigation. A separate administrative investigation is underway by internal affairs officers.

The officers who fired their guns were placed on administrative leave, which is procedure in an officer-involved shooting case.

A civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board will hold a hearing at the conclusion of the investigations.