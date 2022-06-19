IMPD investigating shooting that injured three people

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after three people were shot late Sunday.
A Metro Police spokesperson said officers were called to the 4400 block of East Washington Street on reports of a shooting around 11 p.m. When they arrived, police found two people with apparent gunshot wounds.
One of the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The condition of the other two victims was not available.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
(Note: This story was updated to reflect that police discovered that a third person was injured in connection with this incident, not two as initially reported.)