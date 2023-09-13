x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

IMPD: At least 1 critically injured in crash at East Washington Street and North Post Road

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Credit: WTHR/Samantha Johnson

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after at least one person was critically injured in a crash on Indianapolis' far east side Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of North Post Road and East Washington Street.

"At least one individual has been transported to an area hospital in critical condition," IMPD said in a statement. 

Police are asking drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area for several hours Wednesday morning.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Monroe County organization working to support new Hoosier mothers in need of diapers

Before You Leave, Check This Out