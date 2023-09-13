IMPD: At least 1 critically injured in crash at East Washington Street and North Post Road

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after at least one person was critically injured in a crash on Indianapolis' far east side Wednesday morning.
The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of North Post Road and East Washington Street.
"At least one individual has been transported to an area hospital in critical condition," IMPD said in a statement.
Police are asking drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area for several hours Wednesday morning.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.