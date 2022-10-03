Welfare check leads to death investigation on Indy's near northeast side

The incident happened Monday near the intersection of Holloway and Langley avenues, near East 16th Street and Massachusetts Avenue, just before noon.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was found dead on the city's near northeast side Monday morning.

Police were conducting a welfare check near the intersection of Holloway and Langley avenues, near East 16th Street and Massachusetts Avenue, just before noon.

Police arrived and found a man with injuries consistent with trauma. The man was pronounced dead.

Police have not shared the victim's identity or what may have led to his death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.