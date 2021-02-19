IMPD investigating person found dead on far east side

The area where the person was found is a business node at the corner of 38th Street and Mitthoeffer Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a person was found dead on the far east side early Friday morning.

According to police, IMPD officers were called to 9940 E. 38th St. for an unresponsive person at 1:40 a.m.

Officers found the person, then called for medics, who pronounced the person dead.

Authorities have not shared any identification.

Homicide detectives were called in and are conducting a death investigation.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

