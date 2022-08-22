IMPD: 1 injured in northeast side shooting

Officers responded to an apartment complex near the intersection of East 38th Street and North Sherman Drive around 1:15 a.m. Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' northeast side early Monday morning.

IMPD officers responded to an apartment complex in the 3800 block of Cooper Square Court, near the intersection of East 38th Street and North Sherman Drive, around 1:15 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

There they located a victim outside with apparent gunshot wound/s.

At the time of publishing, IMPD had not provided any information on the victim's condition or what may have led up to the shooting.