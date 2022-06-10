IMPD investigating near-east side shootings that injured 3

Separate shootings late Thursday sent three people to Indianapolis hospitals.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating two shootings that injured three people late Thursday.

Police said two people found themselves caught in the crossfire when shots rang out near them.

An IMPD spokesperson the couple was found around 10 p.m. in the 4000 block of East Michigan Street, which is near Sherman Drive.

One victim, an adult man, sustained had sustained what is being described as a graze wound. The other person, a woman, was taken to a hospital for treatment and was said to be in "stable" condition..

Maj. Michael Leepper told 13News they believe the pair was caught in the middle when two groups of people began firing gunshots at each other. The man and woman were inside a recreational vehicle which was struck by the gunfire.

About 10 minutes earlier, officers responding to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of North Dearborn Street found a victim with an injury "consistent with a gunshot wound(s)." That person was taken to a hospital. Police didn't provide a condition for the victim but said they were "awake and breathing."

IMPD hasn't said if they believe the two incidents were related. It's also not clear of police have identified suspects or determined motive.