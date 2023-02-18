IMPD investigating man hit and killed in east side church parking lot

Police were called to the Old Bethel United Methodist Church after the man was hit in the parking lot off East 21st Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was hit in the parking lot of a far east side church Saturday morning and died, according to IMPD.

Authorities have not shared the man's name.

The crash occurred at the Old Bethel United Methodist Church at 8032 East 21st St., near Franklin Road.

Officers called to investigate the crash found the man down in the parking lot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Investigators are working with the driver who hit the man to determine what led to the crash. That driver, whose name was not shared by investigators, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with detectives, according to IMPD.