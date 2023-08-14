IMPD investigating death with 'suspicious circumstances' on Indy's east side

Shortly before 7 a.m., officers responded to the 5300 block of East 32nd Street, just east of Emerson Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating after a person was found dead on Indianapolis' east side Monday morning.

Shortly before 7 a.m., officers responded to the 5300 block of East 32nd Street, just east of Emerson Avenue, for a report of a person found dead.

Officers located a "younger adult male" outside who was pronounced dead at the scene, and detectives are investigating "suspicious circumstances" surrounding the death, police told 13News.

Police said they have spoken with people who live nearby, but do not currently have any witnesses or suspects identified.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.