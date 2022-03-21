IMPD investigating deadly shooting on Indy's east side

Officers responded to a gas station near the intersection of East 38th Street and North Franklin Road shortly before 3 a.m. Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis early Monday morning.

Officers responded to a gas station in the 7900 block of East 38th Street, near North Franklin Road, shortly before 3 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

There they located an unresponsive man in a car that had crashed. The man was taken in critical condition to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A woman in the car was treated for minor injuries from the crash.

An IMPD spokesperson said police are trying to determine where the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.