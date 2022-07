Officers responded to the crash shortly after 11 p.m. July 11 in the 4800 block of West 56th Street, near Georgetown Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a fatal hit-and-run crash on Indianapolis' northwest side late Sunday night.

IMPD officers responded to the scene shortly after 11 p.m. July 10 in the 4800 block of West 56th Street, near Georgetown Road.

A police report indicates that a person died in the crash, though no additional information, including that person's identity, was immediately available.