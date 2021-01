The two-vehicle crash happened around 5:40 a.m. at the intersection of South East Street and Powell Street, near Thompson Road and Epler Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly crash Wednesday morning on the city's south side.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 5:40 a.m. at the intersection of South East Street and Powell Street, near Thompson Road and Epler Avenue and south of I-465.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle accident on S. East St. between Thompson Rd. and Epler Ave. #13News as a crew in route #13sunrise pic.twitter.com/3y59rHCtdO — Lindsey Monroe (@LindseyWTHR13) January 13, 2021

The northbound lanes of South East Street near the crash are closed as the investigation continues. Drivers can use Meridian Street or Madison Avenue as alternate routes.