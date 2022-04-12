Body found in White River near Indianapolis Zoo

Police said the body was found around noon just off of Indianapolis Zoo property.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a body was found near the Indianapolis Zoo Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to a death investigation around noon near White River Parkway and Michigan Street.

Indianapolis firefighters used a boat to get to the body, which was partially submerged in water.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will identify the deceased and determine a cause of death.

No other details have been released at this time.