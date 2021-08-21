IMPD investigating after man was struck and killed on Lafayette Rd.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run incident that left a man dead on the northwest side of Indianapolis early Saturday.
Police were called to the area of Lafayette Road and Tibbs Avenue near the Eagledale shopping plaza shortly after 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning on a report of a pedestrian struck.
Officers found a man who had apparently been struck in the 2800 block of Lafayette Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities have not shared the man's name.
IMPD investigators are now working to determine what happened and looking for any vehicles that may have been involved.