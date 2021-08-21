IMPD investigating after man was struck and killed on Lafayette Rd.

Police report the incident happened overnight near the Eagledale shopping plaza.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run incident that left a man dead on the northwest side of Indianapolis early Saturday.

Police were called to the area of Lafayette Road and Tibbs Avenue near the Eagledale shopping plaza shortly after 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning on a report of a pedestrian struck.

Officers found a man who had apparently been struck in the 2800 block of Lafayette Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not shared the man's name.