x
Local News

IMPD investigating after body found in west side pond

First responders were called to the 1500 block of Hillcot Lane, near West Morris Street and Bridgeport Road, around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Credit: Drew Schuller, WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found in a retention pond on Indianapolis' west side Sunday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., first responders were called to the 1500 block of Hillcot Lane, near West Morris Street and Bridgeport Road, for a report of a body spotted in a pond. 

Officers working with the Indianapolis Fire Department located a body in the water. 

The person's identity has not been released.

Homicide detectives were responding to the scene late Sunday morning, and an IMPD spokesperson described the incident as a death investigation at this time.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

