IMPD investigating after body found in west side pond

First responders were called to the 1500 block of Hillcot Lane, near West Morris Street and Bridgeport Road, around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found in a retention pond on Indianapolis' west side Sunday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., first responders were called to the 1500 block of Hillcot Lane, near West Morris Street and Bridgeport Road, for a report of a body spotted in a pond.

Officers working with the Indianapolis Fire Department located a body in the water.

The person's identity has not been released.

Homicide detectives were responding to the scene late Sunday morning, and an IMPD spokesperson described the incident as a death investigation at this time.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.