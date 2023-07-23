IMPD investigating after body found in west side pond

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found in a retention pond on Indianapolis' west side Sunday morning.
Around 10:30 a.m., first responders were called to the 1500 block of Hillcot Lane, near West Morris Street and Bridgeport Road, for a report of a body spotted in a pond.
Officers working with the Indianapolis Fire Department located a body in the water.
The person's identity has not been released.
Homicide detectives were responding to the scene late Sunday morning, and an IMPD spokesperson described the incident as a death investigation at this time.
