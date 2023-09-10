IMPD investigating after 5 women were shot on Indy's near northwest side

All five victims were reported to be in stable condition following a shooting near W 29th Street and MLK.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police (IMPD) are investigating after five women walked into two different hospitals with gunshot wounds early Sunday morning.

According to IMPD, officers responded to the 2900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard around 1 a.m. on a report of shots fired in the area. Officers did not locate any victims during the initial response.

Roughly fifteen minutes later, officers received a call about three gunshot victims at Methodist Hospital. The three victims were reported in stable condition. Shortly after the call to Methodist, IMPD officers were then called to Eskenazi Hospital and located two victims with gunshot wounds. The victims were also reported to be in stable condition.

Following an investigation by aggravated assault detectives, officers determined the shootings occurred at an address on W 29th Street.

IMPD officers do not know at this time if the victims of the shooting were targets or bystanders.