IMPD investigating 2 overnight shootings

One victim was listed in stable condition, while the other was described by police as "awake and breathing."

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after two people were injured in shootings early Wednesday morning.

Around 2:45 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of West Washington and North West streets downtown for a report of a person shot.

There they located a victim with an apparent gunshot wound/s who was transported to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

Roughly one hour later, officers responded to Community East Hospital at 1500 North Ritter Avenue for a report of a walk-in person shot. The victim there was described as "awake and breathing" by police.

No further information on the circumstances of either shooting, including on if police had identified any suspects, was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the incidents can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.