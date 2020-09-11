IMPD investigates person shot on far north side

The shooting happened on Racquet Club Drive North in Pickwick Farms just before 10 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting on the city's far north side Monday morning.

Police were called to a residence on Racquet Club Drive North in the Pickwick Farms complex at 10 a.m. to investigate a gunshot report. Officers found a gunshot victim, who has not been identified.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Police did not share information about the victim's condition.

Investigators have not released any suspect information or what may have led to the shooting.