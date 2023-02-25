IMPD investigates officer-involved shooting on near east side

A spokesperson said "multiple officers received non-life-threatening injuries" in the incident, but none of those injuries were the result of gunfire.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on the near east side.

It happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Poplar Road, which is near Michigan Street and Emerson Avenue.

The spokesperson said there is no ongoing threat to the public but did not provide any other details about the incident.

13News has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.