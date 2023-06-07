IMPD: Man killed in apparent targeted shooting at far east side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed late Tuesday on the far east side of Indianapolis.
IMPD officers responded to The Reserves at Warren Park apartments in the 9100 block of East 10th Street, which is east of Post Road, shortly before midnight.
A man with an apparent gunshot wound(s) was found in a hallway in the apartment complex and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin an investigation, and IMPD told 13News the shooting appeared to be targeted and the victim does not live at the apartment complex.
No additional information on the circumstances of the shooting, including possible suspect information or a motive, were immediately known. Police said they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.
The man's identity will be released by the Marion County Coroner's Office once family has been notified.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.