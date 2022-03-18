x
Teenager killed in crash on Indy's west side

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. in the 6600 block of Rockville Road, west of South High School Road.
Credit: WTHR/Matthew Fultz
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly crash involving multiple vehicles Friday morning on the city's far west side.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. in the 6600 block of Rockville Road, west of South High School Road.

Police confirmed a teenager died from their injuries in the crash. Three people were taken to the hospital and are said to be in stable condition.

Police have not shared what led to the crash.

Westbound traffic is shut down at High School Road.

