Detectives asking for public's help finding missing 4-year-old girl

Police said 4-year-old Gemma Hadler has been missing since Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help in locating 4-year-old Gemma Hadler.

Gemma is described as 3 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 35 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.

Police said she was last seen with her mother, 36-year-old Brandi Lee Hadler, and 37-year-old Shane Austin Reynolds.

They are believed to be driving a Mazda four-door car with Indiana plate number NKI807.

Both adults are known to frequent the south side of Indianapolis.

Police believe Gemma may need medical attention.

If located, please call 911 immediately. You can also call the the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

Amber Alerts vs. Silver Alerts: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.