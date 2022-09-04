INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday marks the two years since IMPD Officer Breann Leath was shot and killed in the line of duty.
The 24-year-old mother and veteran of the National Guard had been with IMPD for three years when she made the ultimate sacrifice on April 9, 2020. She and three other officers were responding to a domestic violence call when she was shot.
But the spirit of the young IMPD officer lives among the scores of officers she worked with and through the many initiatives they've started in her honor.
In a series of tributes on social media Saturday, IMPD officers remembered their friend and colleague as a hero.
In all of their posts, IMPD emphasized that it's not how she died that made her a hero, but how she lived.
"She was an Officer who was a shining example. She did the right things, at the right times, for the right reasons," IMPD East District said in a Facebook post.
The official IMPD account tweeted, "We not only remember her sacrifice, but the way she lived and the impact she had on so many."
IMPD's Kendale Adams echoed this sentiment saying that Saturday was a day for honoring, celebrating and remembering Leath's "incredible life and the impact she had."
She may be gone, but IMPD as well as state and U.S. leaders have made sure in the years since her passing that she's not forgotten.
The Indiana Women's Prison's nursery was renamed the Officer Breann Leath Memorial Maternal-Child Health Unit by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb two weeks after her death.
And since then, the efforts to honor and remember Leath have continued.
On Tuesday, IMPD hosted its second annual "Bre Challenge" in her honor. Those who knew Leath best will laugh as they tell you she wasn't a big fan of working out, but that didn't stop dozens IMPD officers, along with Leath's young son and the community, from coming out to "Be Like Bre."
“She would tell me today that I was crazy for doing the workout," said friend and fellow IMPD Ofc. Desiree Biggers. “She would have given you the shirt off her back ... I miss my friend. I’d give anything to just get a hug."
Leath was also among 491 fallen officers that President Joe Biden paid tribute to during the 40th Annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service last October.
And these efforts are just the tip of the iceberg.
In her honor, IMPD launched the LEATH Initiative in conjunction with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Indiana. LEATH stands for Law Enforcement Action to Halt domestic violence against men, women and children.
Leath has also been remembered at a number of events including a special IMPD East District roll call at Crown Hill Cemetery's Heroes of Public Safety section. Officers Leath worked with on city's east side and others, belonging to "Women Behind the Badge" participated in the solemn grave side ceremony.