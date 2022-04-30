Veteran IMPD officer arrested for domestic battery, police say

Michael Price, a 13-year veteran of IMPD currently assigned to the East District, was arrested early Saturday morning. He's accused of domestic battery and battery.

INDIANAPOLIS — An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was arrested early Saturday morning for domestic battery and battery, according to an announcement from the police department.

IMPD officers went to the 8000 block of Gathering Lane, which is located on the southeast side of the city between South Mitthoeffer and Acton roads, after receiving an incomplete 911 text at around 12:40 a.m. that referenced a possible "active assault."

Officers discovered one of the people involved in the assault was an off-duty IMPD officer. That's when detectives with IMPD’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) were requested for further investigation, IMPD said.

Their investigation led to the arrest of Michael Price, a 13-year veteran of IMPD currently assigned to the East District.

Price was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and battery. He has been placed on administrative leave pending the completion of the criminal and internal investigations, IMPD said.

IMPD said the victim is being connected with victims' services.