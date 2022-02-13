Police: 2 shot on I-70 on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people who had been shot were found on Interstate 70 on the east side of Indianapolis.
Officers were called at around 8 p.m. to a report of a person shot on Interstate 70 westbound at the 88-mile marker, which is near North Arlington Avenue and East 26th Street.
IMPD said two people were found to have been shot at that location. Both people were taken to the hospital and one of the two people had minor injuries, Indiana State Police said.
Indiana State Police have taken over the investigation.
The highway was shut down briefly to allow police to investigate. By 9:40 p.m., all lanes of I-70 at the 88-mile marker had reopened.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.