Police: 2 shot on I-70 on Indy's east side

IMPD said two people who had been shot were found on Interstate 70 at the 88-mile marker.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people who had been shot were found on Interstate 70 on the east side of Indianapolis.

Officers were called at around 8 p.m. to a report of a person shot on Interstate 70 westbound at the 88-mile marker, which is near North Arlington Avenue and East 26th Street.

IMPD said two people were found to have been shot at that location. Both people were taken to the hospital and one of the two people had minor injuries, Indiana State Police said.

Indiana State Police have taken over the investigation.

ISP investigators are on scene of an interstate shooting at the 88mm on I-70 WB.



1 adult was transported to an area hospital with an injury consistent with a gunshot wound. Another adult was transported with minor injuries



The investigation is ongoing — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) February 14, 2022

The highway was shut down briefly to allow police to investigate. By 9:40 p.m., all lanes of I-70 at the 88-mile marker had reopened.