IMPD hoping to make connections with community day

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is working on strengthening their relationship with the community, and Thursday they held an event at Castleton Mall to help with that.

"These are these intimate moments where we really get to break down those barriers and have conversations with the community," said Michael Wolley, IMPD North District Commander.

It was all part of IMPD Community Day Thursday. The annual event brought out hundreds of community members of all ages for a chance to get to know officers beyond the badge.

"It's an opportunity for our residents to come in, interact with officers, some of our equipment, play games eat foods, really great time," Wolley said.

"I wanted to get a lot of resource information so that I could provide resources to our families. And then, I wanted to bring my grandchildren so that they could experience the comfort and support of our IMPD officers," said Stephanie Jefferson, who lives in the area.

Jefferson is a a social worker on Indy's far east side who says gun violence is out of control.

"You hear, you see, and then a lot of my families have been touched by it," Jefferson said.

IMPD's community event comes just days after two children were shot at a July 4 cookout on the east side.

They are among 49 children to be shot so far this year and survive.