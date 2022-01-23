IMPD honors fallen officer on 11th anniversary of his death

"Gone but not forgotten, his memory will forever live on. Consider being an organ donor," IMPD said in their social media post Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS — "Gone but not forgotten," it's a saying many, including IMPD, hold near and dear to their hearts. The police department showed this in a post on Sunday marking the 11 year anniversary of the shooting that killed Indianapolis police officer David Moore.

On Jan. 23, 2011, Moore stopped a stolen vehicle in the 3400 block of North Temple Avenue. Moore had his gun holstered as he and the driver, later identified as Thomas Hardy, stood outside their vehicles. That's when Hardy shot Moore four times then escaped.

Officer Moore was wearing a bullet-resistant vest but was shot in the chest, the left thigh, and twice in his face. He was taken to the hospital and remained in a coma until his organs were donated on Jan. 26, 2011. Seven people received Moore's organs, including his heart, liver, lungs, corneas and kidneys.

Officer Moore was 29 years old when he died and in his sixth year serving with IMPD. At the time, he was working in the North District. He was posthumously awarded the department's Medal of Honor and Purple Heart.

"Gone but not forgotten, his memory will forever live on. Consider being an organ donor," IMPD said in their social media post Sunday.

Hardy, a 60-year-old parolee, was arrested the night of the shooting and held for a robbery of a Dollar General store committed less than an hour after he shot Moore.