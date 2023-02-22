IMPD holds downtown virtual town hall

Earlier this year, the city announced a $3.5 million investment into downtown to enhance public safety, cleanliness and homeless outreach.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, IMPD held its second virtual town hall this year focused on the downtown district.

Community members and businesses were encouraged to join and ask questions.

During the presentation, Downtown District Commander Phillip Burton said homicides and nonfatal shootings are down in the district, but last year metro police saw an uptick in vehicle thefts and larceny from vehicles.

“Eyewitness videos from apartments, homes, doorbells cameras, anything like that is helpful,” said IMPD Lt. Shane Foley.

Earlier this month, metro police announced a new incentive for its B-link camera system.

They are offering a one-time $2,500 grant for small businesses to join the program. B-link is a collection of personal and business security cameras that give police livestream video access in the event of a nearby crime. The grant money would cover installation and management costs of the cameras.

Police said the cameras have helped make arrests, including the shooting death of a Dutch soldier on Meridian Street last year and a shooting on the canal last May.

“This has been extremely helpful in allowing us to solve the crimes that we have,” Burton said.

IMPD also plans to redeploy some of its entertainment district officers on South Meridian Street after “problem businesses” in the area recently closed.

Earlier this year, the city announced a $3.5 million investment into downtown to enhance public safety, cleanliness and homeless outreach.