IMPD holding town hall meeting with Hispanic and Latino communities

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD will hold a town hall meeting with the Hispanic and Latino communities on Tuesday, April 25.
Officers tell 13News the communities will have a chance to ask IMPD Chief Randal Taylor any questions and express their own concerns.
"We understand sometimes the Latin, Hispanic or just the immigrant community in general might be a little hesitant to approach police due to many different concerns, fear or misconceptions," Sgt. Ryan Diaz said. "So we're trying to bridge that gap, and that's the goal of this, to bridge that gap."
If you would like to attend, the town hall will be held at 6 p.m. at St. Monica Catholic Church, located at 6131 Michigan Road.