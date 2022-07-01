x
IMPD helps fulfill young Hoosier's wish

Cooper Davis said he's always wanted to be a police officer.

INDIANAPOLIS — A group of Indianapolis police officers are helping a young Hoosier's dream come true.

Since beating leukemia when he was just 11, Cooper Davis has dreamed of becoming a police officer.

On Thursday, Davis got to do a ride-along as part of the Make-A-Wish program.

He learned of the opportunity last year, but it was put on hold because of pandemic restrictions.

Davis said it was definitely worth the wait.

"I've always been fascinated by policing and helping people when I can, so being a part of that in any way I can would just be a great experience for me," he said.

Davis, who is now 18 years old, also attended roll call and got a firsthand look at what the late shift involves for an IMPD officer.

