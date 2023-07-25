IMPD to hand out steering locks as Kia and Hyundai thefts soar

So far this year, IMPD said it has seen a 400% increase in Kia thefts and around a 250% spike in Hyundai thefts.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, IMPD will start handing out steering wheel locks for drivers who have certain models of Kia and Hyundai vehicles to help crack down on increasing thefts. It's a trend that has been going on for months.

So far this year, IMPD has seen a 400% increase in Kia thefts and around a 250% spike in Hyundai thefts.

Officers said thieves are learning how to steal these vehicles through videos on social media platforms like TikTok.

IMPD will now be distributing hundreds of steering wheel locks at all police districts across the city for specific Kia and Hyundai models. To get a free lock, IMPD said you must meet the following requirements:

Live in Indianapolis.

Have your current car registration with you.

Own a Hyundai model from 2015 to 2021 and/or a Kia model from 2011 to 2021.

"We're hopeful that these will limit the number that are stolen. This is not an end-all-be-all, it's not a solution, but it is a toll that our citizens can use to protect them from vehicle theft," IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said.

IMPD will begin handing out the locks starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning at each police district, while supplies last. Steering wheel locks will also be available in the lobby of the City-County Building from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Kia and Hyundai working on the issue

To try to prevent thefts, software updates are now available to Kia and Hyundai owners.

A Kia spokesperson said they notified all eligible owners and lessees, which amounts to more than 3 million vehicles. Of those vehicles, more than 490,000 vehicles have been upgraded.

The Kia spokesperson added that, to date, "We have distributed more than 170,000 locks, and we will continue to provide them to law enforcement agencies and owners as they are needed."

To find out if your vehicle is affected, you can enter your vehicle at this link.

Hyundai said they distributed more than 80,000 steering wheel locks to more than 650 law enforcement agencies. They also said their software update available for all affected vehicles has been released, and nationally, they are at 15% completion.

Here's a list of the affected Hyundai models:

2018-2022 Accent

2011-2022 Elantra

2013-2020 Elantra GT

2013-2014 Genesis Coupe

2018-2022 Kona

2020-2021 Palisade

2013-2022 Santa Fe

2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport

2019 Santa Fe XL

2011-2019 Sonata

2011-2022 Tucson

2018-2021 Veloster

2020-2021 Venue

Insurance companies backing out

In light of the rise in thefts among Kia and Hyundai cars, some insurance companies have decided not to accept new customers. 13News reached out to State Farm, All State and Progressive.

All State said it is still offering coverage for Hoosiers. 13News is still waiting to hear back from Progressive.

State Farm sent the following statement.

State Farm has stopped accepting new customer applications in some states for certain model years and trim levels of Hyundai and Kia vehicles because theft losses for these vehicles have increased dramatically. This is a serious problem impacting our customers and the entire auto insurance industry.

We take seriously our responsibility to manage risk and the impact of excess claim costs on all our customers. In this case, it became necessary to take action to protect our policyholders and our business.

We are monitoring this situation very closely and will adjust our approach as appropriate.

For information on auto theft, we recommend reaching out to the Insurance Information Institute and the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

Lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai

Last week, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced the city was joining the national lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai over the thefts.

The lawsuit seeks reimbursement for public safety expenses associated with the recent spike in thefts from Kia and Hyundai vehicles due to a lack of anti-theft safeguards.

Hyundai and Kia have said they've done nothing wrong. In May, the companies agreed to a $200 million consumer class-action lawsuit settlement.

The consumer settlement covers owners of 2011 through 2022 model year Hyundai or Kia vehicles with a traditional key ignition system.