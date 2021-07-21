Police: East Indianapolis shooting leaves 1 dead

It happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 6200 block of Nimitz Drive.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Wednesday.

A second person may have been injured in the same incident.

It happened around 1 a.m. in the 6200 block of Nimitz Drive, which is just northeast of 21st Street and Arlington Avenue.

Police called to the neighborhood to investigate a report of gunfire found a male in his 20s outside of a home.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

At about the same time, a person with a gunshot wound sought treatment at Community East Hospital. That person, a 44-year-old male, was transferred to Methodist Hospital in stable condition. Police believe that person was also injured in the shooting on Nimitz.

An investigation is underway.

If you have information, contact the IMPD homicide division or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS. You could qualify for a cash award.