IMPD: DUI suspect rams police cars, leads officers on vehicle and foot chase on east side

The suspect was taken into custody near the ramp from I-70 westbound to I-465 northbound around 4 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — A DUI suspect rammed two police cars and led officers on a lengthy vehicle and foot chase on Indianapolis' east side Thursday morning.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a man who drove over a median into oncoming traffic near the intersection of East 10th Street and Shadeland Avenue.

Officers arrived and found the man passed out inside his car with the transmission still in drive. The officers attempted to wake the man, who did not comply and rammed two police cars before leading officers on the pursuit, IMPD Sgt. Robert Ferguson told 13News.

Police used stop sticks to slow the suspect's car, which came to a stop in the front yard of a house in the 7800 block of East 21st Street.

The man then got out of the car and ran from officers, who chased him almost a mile to the area where Interstate-465 and Interstate-70 intersect, running through mud and some water, IMPD said.

The man was taken into custody around 4 a.m. near the ramp from I-70 westbound to I-465 northbound.

The man, whose name was not shared by police, is under investigation for driving under the influence and possession of narcotics that were found in the car's trunk, IMPD said.