INDIANAPOLIS — A driver running from police was killed in a crash on Indianapolis' northwest side early Tuesday, IMPD said.

The crash occurred around 3:45 a.m. near the intersection of West 62nd Street and Zionsville Road, a few blocks east of Interstate 465, when the car hit a pole.

As of early Tuesday, IMPD said there was no information on any additional injuries.

