IMPD: Driver arrested after deadly west side crash into tanker truck

The crash occurred at the intersection of Holt Road and Michigan Street early Sunday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — A driver was arrested after crashing into a tanker truck on Indianapolis' west side early Sunday morning, resulting in the death of one person, police said.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 4, IMPD officers responded to the intersection of Michigan Street and Holt Road for a crash between a sedan and a tanker truck.

Based on preliminary information, officers believe the sedan was traveling north on Holt Road when it hit the back of the empty tanker truck, which was stopped at the light.

Two passengers in the sedan were taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The driver, identified by IMPD as Octave Rutayisire, had minor injuries.

The driver of the tanker truck was not injured.

On Wednesday, June 7, one of the sedan passengers died from their injuries.

Rutayisire was arrested for his role in the crash, and detectives believe alcohol played a role in the incident, IMPD said.