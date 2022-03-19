IMPD: At least 1 killed in double shooting on Indy's south side

The shooting happened near the intersection of Shelby Street and East Stop 11 Road, just west of U.S. Highway 31 and Madison Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say at least one person is dead after a double shooting on the south side of Indianapolis on Saturday night.

IMPD officers were called to the intersection of Shelby Street and East Stop 11 Road, just west of U.S. Highway 31 and Madison Avenue, at around 8 p.m.

They arrived to find two people who had been shot. IMPD said at least one person was pronounced dead at the scene. IMPD hasn't released what condition the other person was in.

IMPD said medics are on the scene.