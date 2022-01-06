IMPD detective retires after nearly 50 years on the job

Det. Robert Flack said he hopes to be remembered simply as a good cop, and the desire to protect and serve the community led to his lengthy career.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Detective Robert Flack retired after nearly 50 years of service.

Flack joined the department in May 1973.

During his tenure, Flack worked in patrol, under cover, field training, robbery and homicide.

Flack said the highlight of his career was working alongside his father, who was also a fellow officer when it was called the Indianapolis Police Department before merging with the Marion County Sheriff's Department.

Flack said seeing his father in uniform at the police academy led to his fascination with law enforcement.

Flack said he hopes to be remembered simply as a good cop, and the desire to protect and serve the community led to his lengthy career.