IMPD conducting death investigation on west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police officers are investigating after a person was found dead at an apartment complex on Indy's west side. IMPD said they could not share further information about the incident, but said there were "suspicious circumstances."
They are investigating in the 4200 block of Falcon Court at the Pangea Cedars Apartments, near 34th Street and Lafayette Road.
This is a breaking story. We will add more information as it becomes available.
