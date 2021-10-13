Indianapolis police seek help identifying 'person of interest' in death investigation

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is seeking help from the public in the search for a person who may have information about a death under investigation that happened on the city's north side.
Officers found an unresponsive woman outside a car in the 2200 block of East 52nd Street, near North Keystone Avenue, on Aug. 14, 2021. The woman, later identified as 22-year-old Kylie Williams, was pronounced dead at the scene.
IMPD detectives want to speak with someone they are calling a person of interest. Police hope to learn information he might have about events that happened before the woman's death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Chuck Benner, IMPD Homicide, at 317-327-3475 or email his at Charles.Benner@indy.gov
You can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).
