Man dies in Post Road motorcycle crash, according to IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — A man riding a motorcycle was killed when he crashed on the far east side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning, according to IMPD.

The victim's name has not been shared by authorities because his family has not been notified.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. in the 4100 block of Post Road, south of 42nd Street, according to police.

IMPD East District officers responded to a report of a body in the street and found the man, who had been ejected from the Honda motorcycle he was riding on Post Road.

Medics took him to Eskenazi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by medical staff.