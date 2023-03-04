IMPD investigates deadly crash involving pedestrian on South Meridian Street

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on the city's near south side Monday morning.
The pedestrian, whose name has not been shared, was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of South Meridian and Yoke streets, near Troy Avenue, shortly after 6 a.m.
Police said the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Police said the intersection will be closed for a significant amount of time and are asking drivers and pedestrians to find alternative routes.