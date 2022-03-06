IMPD officer, motorcyclist hurt in crash near Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer and a motorcyclist were taken to the hospital Sunday after they crashed into each other about two blocks east of Lucas Oil Stadium.
The crash happened at around 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of South Meridian and East Henry streets.
The officer was headed to a "high-priority call" with his lights and sirens on when he was in a crash with a motorcyclist who was traveling east, IMPD Officer William Young told 13News.
The officer and the motorcyclist were both taken to the hospital. They are in stable condition, Young said.
Investigators have not determined who was at fault or how fast either vehicle was going.