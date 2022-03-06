IMPD officer, motorcyclist hurt in crash near Lucas Oil Stadium

The officer and the motorcyclist were both taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer and a motorcyclist were taken to the hospital Sunday after they crashed into each other about two blocks east of Lucas Oil Stadium.

The crash happened at around 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of South Meridian and East Henry streets.

The officer was headed to a "high-priority call" with his lights and sirens on when he was in a crash with a motorcyclist who was traveling east, IMPD Officer William Young told 13News.

The officer and the motorcyclist were both taken to the hospital. They are in stable condition, Young said.