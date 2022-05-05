IMPD cracking down on bus stop violations

13News rode along with officer Patrick Scott to see what police witness first hand.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is cracking down on violations in school zones and bus routes in hopes of saving lives. This comes after multiple students were hit and killed before or after getting on the bus.

A memorial still stands to honor 7-year-old Sevion Sanford. He was hit and killed by two vehicles while waiting for the school bus on Post Road in March. IMPD said the five-lane stretch is one of several problem areas around the city. 13News rode along for two mornings to see what officers see first hand.

"Stop arm, I would say in a four-hour period, five to ten violators easily. It's not uncommon where I see multiple cars pass and I can only stop one," said officer Patrick Scott.

It's a typical morning for the IMPD officer, who usually patrols in Warren Township on Indy's east side.

"Going 44," he said of one driver.

One after another: "47."

Scott stopped drivers in Lakeside Elementary's school zone.

"46 miles an hour," he said of one car.

He spotted back-to-back vehicles speeding.

"He's going 50. He's getting stopped. It's your lucky day white Buick," he said during our ride-along.

Scott focuses on school zone safety.

"People just get so comfortable driving and so focused on other things in their life that they just forget to pay attention," he said.

Many bus drivers were skeptical about more patrols, but that's not the case any more, Scott said.

"I think it took about a week, and we had bus drivers flagging us down, and were like, 'Hey, can you be at this intersection at this time? Everyone runs my stop arm,' or, 'We need you over here at this time,' and so that's why I started making a Word document of the different intersections that bus drivers complain about," Scott said.

This includes Post Road on Indy's east side.

"I actually had someone last fall doing 70 in that school zone. It was like a jet engine. I just heard this car coming and was like, 'That doesn't sound right,'" Scott said.

Scott wasn't patrolling this area on that tragic day back in March, when Sevion Sanford was hit.

"Would they have seen me and slowed down or would it not have made a difference at all? You never know," he said.

Last September, he was one of the first to respond to North Ritter Avenue and East Washington Street, where 7-year-old Hannah Crutchfield was hit and killed outside her school.

It's because of tragedies like these that IMPD is putting a renewed focus on school zones, joining around 200 departments across the state.

Scott realizes he can't be everywhere. However, when he is on the job, he's hopeful what he's doing is keeping more kids safe.

"You like to think when you are out there, you're helping," he said.