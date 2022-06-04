IMPD officers remember Ofc. Breann Leath with workout challenge

Police officers and the community took on the "Bre Challenge" in honor of Ofc. Breann Leath, who was killed in the line of duty two years ago this week.

INDIANAPOLIS — For the second year in a row, IMPD hosted the "Bre Challenge" in honor of fallen IMPD Officer Breann Leath.

“She’s probably laughing up there that we are actually working out in her honor," IMPD Cmdr. Rich Riddle told those gathered outside the city's Public Safety Training Facility on Post Road.

For Riddle and others who knew Leath best, they'll tell you she wasn't a big fan of working out.

“She would tell me today that I was crazy for doing the workout," said friend and fellow IMPD Ofc. Desiree Biggers.

That didn’t stop Biggers and dozens of other IMPD officers, along with Leath's young son and the community, from coming out Tuesday night to "Be Like Bre."

“She would have given you the shirt off her back," said Biggers, who wanted to be there to honor the woman she called her hero.

“I miss my friend. I’d give anything to just get a hug. It’s a good day to have a good day. It’s a good day to be out here, to support her and to let her know how much we love her and miss her, through a workout," Biggers explained.

The workout involved running two miles, doing 77 pushups, 77 sit-ups and 77 squats, the number adding up to 231.

“That was her assigned number with IMPD, so that number will never be worn by another police officer," said IMPD Sgt. Babacar Diauf.

April 9 will mark two years since Leath was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call.

“We were blessed to have had her, even though it was for a short time. She changed this agency. She changed all of us," said IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey.

For Leath’s family and fellow officers, a gathering like the one Tuesday, shared with Leath’s son and the community, is a way to make sure her sacrifice is never forgotten.