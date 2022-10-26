IMPD: Child taken to hospital after being hit by car on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A child was transported to a local hospital after being struck by a car on Indianapolis' northeast side Wednesday morning, IMPD said.
Officers responded to the intersection of East 46th Street and North Arlington Avenue shortly before 7 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a car.
There they located a child who had been struck by a vehicle who was transported to a local hospital and last listed in good condition, an IMPD spokesperson told 13News.
Police did not share any additional information on the circumstances of the crash.