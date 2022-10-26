IMPD: Child taken to hospital after being hit by car on northeast side

The incident happened near the intersection of North Arlington Avenue and East 46th Street shortly before 7 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — A child was transported to a local hospital after being struck by a car on Indianapolis' northeast side Wednesday morning, IMPD said.

Officers responded to the intersection of East 46th Street and North Arlington Avenue shortly before 7 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a car.

There they located a child who had been struck by a vehicle who was transported to a local hospital and last listed in good condition, an IMPD spokesperson told 13News.