INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police confirm a child is dead after being struck by a vehicle late Wednesday.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Nelson Avenue, a residential area between Shelby Street and Keystone Avenue, north of Troy Avenue.

Police haven't released any details, but an IMPD spokesperson confirmed that "a juvenile" had died in the south side incident.