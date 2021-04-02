IMPD chief promotes 4 to new appointments

The appointments are part of what IMPD calls "the largest reorganization in recent history."

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Chief Randal Taylor appointed four officers to leadership roles in the department's command staff.

The appointments are part of what IMPD calls "the largest reorganization in recent history."

Major Ida Williams was promoted to commander in the Community Engagement Bureau. She has been a police officer for over 30 years, most recently serving as a supervisor in the Recruiting Unit of IMPD's Training Bureau.

Her new role will be within the Community Affairs Bureau, which was created by Taylor to "focus exclusively on building stronger bridges of trusts with our residents."

Lt. Kerry Buckner was promoted to major on the department's "Night-watch" shift. He has worked in the homicide office for the past four years. In 2007, IMPD said Buckner helped form, then lead the IMPD Violent Crimes Unit.

A 30-year police veteran, Buckner also served 20 years in the Army and Indiana National Guard from 1987-2007.

Taylor also appointed Maj. Brian Mahone and Lt. Charles DeBlaso to IMPD's Special Operations Bureau. Mahone was promoted to the rank of commander, while DeBlaso was promoted to major.

Mahone has served as commander of IMPD's Northwest and Southwest districts, as well as in the Community Affairs Branch and as deputy chief of operations.

He's a Marine Corps veteran who also served in Operation Desert Storm.

DeBlaso also served in Desert Storm as a soldier in the Army. He started as a police officer with the Marion County Sheriff's Department in 1997 and has served as SWAT commander. IMPD said he has also participated in planning the security for some of the city's major events and possible responses to active incidents.