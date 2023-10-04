IMPD Chaplain’s Office holds prayer vigil for families

The service brought together dozens from the community and local law enforcement to pray for peace and comfort.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 50 people have been shot and killed in Indianapolis this year. It’s a number that has impacted countless Hoosier families.

Monday evening, IMPD Chaplain’s Office held a special prayer vigil for those loved ones at Grace Apostolic Church.

It brought together dozens from the community and local law enforcement to pray for peace and comfort.

“A loss is just what it is. It’s a loss, but we lean on God to get us through,” said Chaplain Tia Graham.

The chaplain’s office hosted the prayer vigil to remind families that they are not alone.

“We really walk with them to make sure they have resources and to understand what to do next, but also how to deal with grief when you lost a loved one that is unexpected sometimes,” said Chaplain John Russell.

The vigil came just hours after a person was shot and killed in Indianapolis. Police say a man was found dead in an alley near 10th Street and King Avenue Monday morning.

Russell said the narrative shouldn’t always be about the numbers, but the people behind them.

“People are tired of burying their kids. People are tired of seeing their sons and daughters in caskets. It’s crazy. So what we have to do as a community is figure out how can we do something different,” Russell said.

But to do that, he said it’s going to take help from everybody in the city.

“Not just the police department but it takes mom, dad, schools, teachers, everybody to really make a difference,” Russell said.

The chaplain’s office does prayer vigils twice a year for Indianapolis families.

IMPD also has a crime victim assistance program. Counselors work directly with family members to offer emotional support and connect them to resources.