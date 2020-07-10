IMPD changes procedures for use of K-9s

The updates come after nationwide calls for safe policing.

INDIANAPOLIS — As the communities across the country shine a light on the need for safe policing, IMPD has announced its making changes to the department's requirement for K-9 deployment.

IMPD said the changes will allow for "more thorough and deliberate searches for potentially violent suspects."

Here are the changes the in the new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP):

The suspect must be wanted for a felony, or, wanted for a misdemeanor but is reasonably believed to be armed with a deadly weapon An effective perimeter must be established around the area Incident command must be established by a supervisor

The situation must meet these criteria before a K-9 unit can be deployed. The department made the changes after reviewing national best practices and consulting with experts on the issues. According to IMPD, the changes align more closely with what is required in SWAT callouts.

"IMPD is listening to calls from our community and looking inward – making changes that are responsive to our neighbors' requests and improve public safety," IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said in a press release. "Our goal with these updates to is to change the way our officers think about K9 deployment and ultimately make search environments safer for both community members and officers."

The new SOP also outlines other protocols for K-9 search teams. Moving forward, K-9 search teams must have three handlers and a K-9 supervisor — a change from having only one handler and other patrol officers assisting. IMPD said these teams will have access to "less-lethal solutions" to arresting suspects. Officers will also have more body armor to allow for thorough searching of violent suspects or suspects believed to be armed.

Additionally, K-9 units will no longer participate in vehicle pursuits.